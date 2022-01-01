Monari Federzoni Balsamic Vinegar Glaze
Product Details
A delicious ready to use Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, packed in a very handy squeeze bottle. Try adding a squeeze to sauces and using as a tasty garnish. Its thickness and sweetness make it perfect for grilled meats, grilled or baked vegetables, hamburgers, fries, cheese, salads and as a dipping sauce.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Grape-Juice , Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena ( Wine Vinegar , Concentrated Grape Must , Caramel Colour ) , Modified Corn Starch , Caramel Colour .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More