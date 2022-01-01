Monari Federzoni Balsamic Vinegar Glaze Perspective: front
Monari Federzoni Balsamic Vinegar Glaze Perspective: back
Monari Federzoni Balsamic Vinegar Glaze Perspective: left
Monari Federzoni Balsamic Vinegar Glaze Perspective: right
Monari Federzoni Balsamic Vinegar Glaze

9.1 fl ozUPC: 0067264200042
A delicious ready to use Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, packed in a very handy squeeze bottle. Try adding a squeeze to sauces and using as a tasty garnish. Its thickness and sweetness make it perfect for grilled meats, grilled or baked vegetables, hamburgers, fries, cheese, salads and as a dipping sauce.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Concentrated Grape-Juice , Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena ( Wine Vinegar , Concentrated Grape Must , Caramel Colour ) , Modified Corn Starch , Caramel Colour .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
