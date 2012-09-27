Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Monari Federzoni Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0001362860887
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Product of Italy
- 6% Acidity
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wine Vinegar , Concentrated Grape Must , Caramel Colour .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More