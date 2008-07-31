Monoi soaps will capture your imagination and transport you through fragrances to the beautiful islands of Tahiti. Each long lasting French-milled bar contains 55% coconut oil and 39% palm oil. Each 130 gram bar contains no preservatives or animal products. Great for moisturizing and sensitive skin. The product is a refinement of an ancient Polynesian beauty secret and has been manufactured commercially since 1942.

The Tiare Gardenia flower in cosmetic grade coconut oil provides all of the qualities of Monoi to this soap.