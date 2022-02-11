Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin (Nintendo Switch) Perspective: front
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin (Nintendo Switch)

1 ctUPC: 0001338841023
Product Details

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin offers both RPG and Monster Hunter fans a unique new experience with a rich storyline featuring charming characters, challenging quests, and friendly encounters with familiar monsters from the popular series.

  • A thrilling adventure
  • Strategic combat
  • Become a monster rider
  • Deep RPG progression
  • Scenic exploration
  • Rich content
  • Co-op multiplayer