Montebello Organic Conchiglie

16 ozUPC: 0001553210105
Product Details

Montebello is an Italian classic. A true artisan pasta that uses long forgotten Old World techniques to create distinctive flavor and texture.  Durum wheat semolina is organically grown on small family farms in the rolling hills overlooking the Adriatic Sea.  The semolina is then carefully ground and combined with pure mountain spring water to produce a fine dough, which is extruded through hand-made bronze dies to create a rough texture.  Instead of flash drying in ovens, the artisans of Montebello dry their prized pasta slowly in traditional drying rooms.  These Old World practices produce a delicious handcrafted pasta with a unique porous texture than cooks evenly and holds sauces beautifully.

  • Imported from Italy
  • Produced at Monastero Di Montebello

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate44g15%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
