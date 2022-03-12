Montebello is an Italian classic. A true artisan pasta that uses long forgotten Old World techniques to create distinctive flavor and texture. Durum wheat semolina is organically grown on small family farms in the rolling hills overlooking the Adriatic Sea. The semolina is then carefully ground and combined with pure mountain spring water to produce a fine dough, which is extruded through hand-made bronze dies to create a rough texture. Instead of flash drying in ovens, the artisans of Montebello dry their prized pasta slowly in traditional drying rooms. These Old World practices produce a delicious handcrafted pasta with a unique porous texture than cooks evenly and holds sauces beautifully.

Imported from Italy

Produced at Monastero Di Montebello