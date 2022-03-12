Montebello Organic Penne Rigate Pasta Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Montebello Organic Penne Rigate Pasta Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Montebello Organic Penne Rigate Pasta Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Montebello Organic Penne Rigate Pasta

16 ozUPC: 0001553210102
Purchase Options

Product Details

Montebello is an Italian classic. A true artisan pasta that uses long-forgotten Old World techniques to create distinctive flavor and texture. Durum wheat semolina is organically grown on small family farms in the rolling hills overlooking the Adriatic Sea. The semolina is then carefully ground and combined with pure mountain spring water to produce a fine dough, which is extruded through hand-made bronze dies to create a rough texture. Instead of flash drying in ovens, the artisans of Montebello dry their prized pasta slowly in traditional drying rooms. These old world practices produce a delicious hand crafted pasta with a unique porous texture than cooks evenly and holds sauces beautifully.

  • Derived from the Latin word for “feather” or “quill,” penne rigate is an angular cut of pasta edged with ridges that holds sauce on its surface especially well
  • Our version is made using durum wheat semolina organically grown on a small cooperative of family farms in the rolling hills overlooking the Adriatic Sea
  • It’s a natural fit for topping with sauces such as pesto, marinara or arrabbiata

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More