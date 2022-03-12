Montebello Organic Penne Rigate Pasta
Product Details
Montebello is an Italian classic. A true artisan pasta that uses long-forgotten Old World techniques to create distinctive flavor and texture. Durum wheat semolina is organically grown on small family farms in the rolling hills overlooking the Adriatic Sea. The semolina is then carefully ground and combined with pure mountain spring water to produce a fine dough, which is extruded through hand-made bronze dies to create a rough texture. Instead of flash drying in ovens, the artisans of Montebello dry their prized pasta slowly in traditional drying rooms. These old world practices produce a delicious hand crafted pasta with a unique porous texture than cooks evenly and holds sauces beautifully.
- Derived from the Latin word for “feather” or “quill,” penne rigate is an angular cut of pasta edged with ridges that holds sauce on its surface especially well
- Our version is made using durum wheat semolina organically grown on a small cooperative of family farms in the rolling hills overlooking the Adriatic Sea
- It’s a natural fit for topping with sauces such as pesto, marinara or arrabbiata
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Durum Wheat Semolina.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More