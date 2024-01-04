Ingredients

100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour , Water , 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour , Sunflower Oil , Egg Whites , Sugar , Wheat Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Whey Protein Isolate , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Sunflower Lecithin , Buttermilk , Baking Powder ( Monocalcium Phosphate , Baking Soda ) and Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Oats,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

