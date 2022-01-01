Hover to Zoom
Montgomery Inn Fully Cooked Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork with Barbecue Sauce
16 ozUPC: 0071592306130
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium210mg8.75%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork, Barbecue Sauce (Tomatoes, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Spices, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavors, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Molasses, Caramel Color, and Tamarind), Salt, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Spices
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More