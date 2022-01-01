Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2oz (56 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 7.69% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 210mg 8.75%

Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 4g

Protein 5g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.72mg 4%

Vitamin A 200Number of International Units 4%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%