Mori-Nu Silken Soft Tofu
12.3 ozUPC: 0008569660803
Product Details
For Dips Sauces & Smoothies
- Great For Entrees, Salads & Desserts
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Gluten, Preservative, and Dairy Free
- Good Source of Protein
- Made with Non-GMO Soy
- Creamy, Silken Texture
- Low Fat
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Soybeans , Gluconolactone* , Calcium Chloride . ( *gluconolactone Is A Non-dairy Coagulant Derived From Corn Starch . ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More