Morrell Snow Cap® Lard
16 ozUPC: 0007010007062
Product Details
- With hydrogenated lard, BHA, and BHT added to help protect flavor
- U.S. inspected and passed by the Department of Agriculture
- Great source of protein
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (13 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Snow Cap Lard, With Hydrogenated Lard BHT and BHA Added To Help Protect Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
