Ghastly Gargoyle Child Kids Costume

Transform into a fantastic medieval monster with this ghastly gargoyle costume. This scary boys costume includes a full body suit with upper body padding and thumb holes in the sleeves. Also included are the large batlike wings and ominous full face mask with horns. The entire ensemble is made to resemble stone as if the gargoyle just leapt from the flying buttresses right onto the streets to trick or treat for Halloween. A great Halloween costume for boys Child large fits boys sizes 1012.

Large.1 lbs