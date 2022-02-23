Your child can now scare the yell out of his friends and neighbors with this great ghost costume White ghost tunic with printed mouth and fade inout mechanism glasses. Requires 3 AA batteries not included.

. Fade In Out Ghost Child CostumeChild.Large

Morris is costumer to the stars. We are well known for their unique life like mascot and animal costumes the Morris gorilla suits were used literally by hundreds of magicians TV shows and in many feature films. We provide attractive costumes which are very comfortable with high standards. We can take everyone to the imagination world where they travel with their stars.