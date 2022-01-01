Morris Costume RU882112SM Flash Child Costume, Small Perspective: front
Morris Costume RU882112SM Flash Child Costume, Small

1UPC: 0001908718534
Product Details

You can be the fastest comic book hero ever! Red bodysuit with attached boot tops. Includes headpiece.

Features. Flash Child CostumeSpecifications. Gender: Child. Size: Small

Morris is costumer to the stars. We are well known for their unique life like mascot and animal costumes, the Morris gorilla suits were used literally by hundreds of magicians, TV shows and in many feature films. We provide attractive costumes which are very comfortable with high standards. We can take everyone to the imagination world where they travel with their stars.