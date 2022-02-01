Black zipper front fleece dress has bat wing sleeves and a furry ear hood Add your own leggings Large Fits children sizes 10 12 Features . Bat Cozy Child Costume Specifications . Gender Child. Size Large Morris is costumer to the stars We are well known for their unique life like mascot and animal costumes the Morris gorilla suits were used literally by hundreds of magicians TV shows and in many feature films We provide attractive costumes which are very comfortable with high standards We can take everyone to the imagination world where they travel with their stars