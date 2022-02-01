This is a fun costume sure to be a hit at any party where a colorful costume is needed Your child will love this Purple and pink striped zipper front fleece dress with cat ear hood and mischievous long tail Leggings and shoes not included Features . Cat Cheshire Cozy Child Costume Specifications . Gender Child. Size Medium 7 8 Morris is costumer to the stars We are well known for their unique life like mascot and animal costumes the Morris gorilla suits were used literally by hundreds of magicians TV shows and in many feature films We provide attractive costumes which are very comfortable with high standards We can take everyone to the imagination world where they travel with their stars