Morris Costumes Children's Medium Ninja Costume Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Morris Costumes Children's Medium Ninja Costume

1 ctUPC: 0007176501631
Purchase Options

Product Details

Includes:

  • Black Hooded Shirt
  • Black Pants
  • Red Skull and Bone Tunic
  • 2 Arm Guards
  • 2 Shin Guards
  • Ties
  • Skull mask