Hover to Zoom
Morris Costumes FW112382LG Monster Bride Child Costume, Large 12-14
1UPC: 0007176509727
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Child size monster bride costume includes stitched look dress matching sleevelets bolt headband choker and footless tights. Child size large 1214. We are dedicated to making your costume shopping experience an easy fun safe and satisfying experience. Made out of durable materials. Attractive and stylish designs.Specifications. Age Group Child. Size Large 1214. Weight 1 lbs