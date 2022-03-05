Hover to Zoom
Morris Costumes FW135212LG Child Midnight Reaper Costume Dress - Large, Size 12-14
1UPC: 0007176509538
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
The perfect reaper costume for your child Black hooded robe with material hanging from long sleeves attached chain belt and visible area with printed chest bones and jagged cut hem. Scythe shoes gloves and makeup not included.Features. Made out of durable materials. Attractive and stylish designsSpecifications. Color Black. Age Group Child. Size Large 1214. Weight 1 lbs