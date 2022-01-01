Hover to Zoom
Morris UR25874LG Napoleon Child Costume, Size 10-12
1UPC: 0089716458748
Purchase Options
Product Details
Napoleon Child Costume
Look just like the famous French general when you wear this great costume! Good for historical plays or fun events. Cutaway jacket with white chest and cuffs has gold trim and epaulettes and an attached red vest. Matching white pants and character hat are included. Add your own boots. Child large fits sizes 10-12.Specifications. Size: 10 to 12. Weight: 1 lbs