Morton All Purpose Natural Sea Salt

26 ozUPC: 0002460001085
Product Details

Morton Natural Sea Salt is an all-purpose salt perfect for everything from cooking and baking to filling the shakers on your table. Simplify your time in the kitchen with Morton All-Purpose Sea Salt. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.

  • All Natural - This all-purpose sea salt is harvested naturally from sea water, evaporated by the sun
  • No Additives - Morton Natural Sea Salt is 100% natural and contains no additives
  • This is not an iodized sea salt

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
