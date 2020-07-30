Morton All Purpose Natural Sea Salt
Product Details
Morton Natural Sea Salt is an all-purpose salt perfect for everything from cooking and baking to filling the shakers on your table. Simplify your time in the kitchen with Morton All-Purpose Sea Salt. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.
- All Natural - This all-purpose sea salt is harvested naturally from sea water, evaporated by the sun
- No Additives - Morton Natural Sea Salt is 100% natural and contains no additives
- This is not an iodized sea salt
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More