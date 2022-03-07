Hover to Zoom
Morton & Bassett All Natural Cayenne Pepper
2.4 ozUPC: 0001629144146
Product Details
A dash gives a snappy taste to egg salads, cheese soufflés and hollandaise sauces. Cayenne pepper puts the fiery flavor in barbecue sauces, deviled eggs and corned beef hash. It livens up all Mexican style dishes. Start with a pinch or two and adjust to personal preference.
Benefits:
- All natural
- Salt free
- No MSG
- No preservatives
- Non-irradiated
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cayenne Pepper
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
