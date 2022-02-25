Hover to Zoom
Morton & Bassett All Natural Curry Powder
2.1 ozUPC: 0001629144121
Product Details
A classic blend that gives the characteristic flavor of Indian cuisine. Try a teaspoon in chicken, rice and vegetable dishes or in the preparation of fish.
Benefits:
- All natural
- Salt free
- No MSG
- No preservatives
- Non-irradiated
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Contains: Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cumin, Celery Seed, Nutmeg, Red Pepper and Cardamom
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
