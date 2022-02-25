Morton & Bassett All Natural Curry Powder Perspective: front
Morton & Bassett All Natural Curry Powder

2.1 ozUPC: 0001629144121
Product Details

A classic blend that gives the characteristic flavor of Indian cuisine. Try a teaspoon in chicken, rice and vegetable dishes or in the preparation of fish.

Benefits:

  • All natural
  • Salt free
  • No MSG
  • No preservatives
  • Non-irradiated

Shipping & Return Information

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Contains: Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cumin, Celery Seed, Nutmeg, Red Pepper and Cardamom

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.