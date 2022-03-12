Hover to Zoom
Morton & Bassett Chinese Five Spice
2.3 ozUPC: 0001629144158
Product Details
Chinese Five Spice is an intense spice blend that adds an Asian flavor to meat and poultry dishes. Try in spice cakes, muffins, or cookies. For an interesting twist, add to seafood batters or your favorite pumpkin pie recipe. Contains: cinnamon, anise seed, cloves, ginger, and fennel.
- All Natural
- Salt Free
- No MSG
- No Preservatives
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
76.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Contains : Cinnamon , Anise Seed , Cloves , Ginger and Fennel Seed .
Allergen Info
May contain Coumarin.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible