Hover to Zoom
Morton & Bassett Cinnamon Sticks
1.1 ozUPC: 0001629144114
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Make a great swizzle stick for coffee, mulled wine, hot tea, chocolate drinks and a variety of other warm beverages. Use one or two sticks in poaching liquid for fruits. Make a flavorful addition to homemade chutneys, pickles and relishes. Adds a sweet, woody aroma to potpourri.
Benefits:
- All natural
- Salt free
- No MSG
- No preservatives
- Non-irradiated
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2sticks
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cinnamon Sticks
Allergen Info
May contain Coumarin.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More