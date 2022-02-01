Morton & Bassett Cinnamon Sticks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Morton & Bassett Cinnamon Sticks

1.1 ozUPC: 0001629144114
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Make a great swizzle stick for coffee, mulled wine, hot tea, chocolate drinks and a variety of other warm beverages. Use one or two sticks in poaching liquid for fruits. Make a flavorful addition to homemade chutneys, pickles and relishes. Adds a sweet, woody aroma to potpourri.

Benefits:

  • All natural
  • Salt free
  • No MSG
  • No preservatives
  • Non-irradiated

Shipping & Return Information

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2sticks
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cinnamon Sticks

Allergen Info
May contain Coumarin.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More