Morton & Bassett Ground Cinnamon
2.2 ozUPC: 0001629144113
perfect for sweet comfort foods and baked goods. One teaspoon adds a sweet spiciness to meat and poultry dishes. Awaken renewed interest in carrots and cooked squash by adding a pinch just before serving. Sprinkle on your oatmeal, hot chocolate and morning coffee. All natural, salt free, no msg, no preservatives, non-irradiated
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ground Cinnamon
May contain Coumarin.
