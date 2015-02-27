Hover to Zoom
Morton & Bassett Premium Quality Pure Vanilla Extract
4 fl ozUPC: 0001629144180
Product Details
Vanilla extract adds mellow flavor and aroma to baked goods and is an essential ingredient in cookie, custard, and ice cream recipes. For a perfect finish, pour two capfuls ina brewed pot of coffee or tea.
- Premium quality
- No added sugar
- All natural
- Gluten free
- Non-irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories12
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Alcohol (35% Minimum) and Vanilla Bean Extractions
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More