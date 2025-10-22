Hover to Zoom
Morton & Bassett Saffron Threads
.01 ozUPC: 0001629144149
Product Details
Our commitment to quality is clear.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125tsp (0.025 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Saffron Threads
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
