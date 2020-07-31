Morton Coarse Sea Salt Perspective: front
Morton Coarse Sea Salt

17.6 ozUPC: 0002460001097
Product Details

Morton Coarse Sea Salt is the perfect salt for rubs, roasts and finishing touches. Bring a pop of crunch to any dish as a finishing salt, grilling salt or dessert topping. This coarse salt is perfect for everything from vegetables and side dishes to fruits and desserts. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.

  • New Look, New Lid - New look and lid allow you to measure, shake, and pour like never before
  • Sustainable Packaging - The bottle packaging is fully recyclable for the first time
  • Coarse Salt - The perfect sea salt for rubs, roasts, and finishing touches
  • Large, Crunchy & Robust - It brings a pop of crunch to any dish as a finishing salt, grilling salt or dessert topping
  • All Natural - This coarse sea salt is harvested naturally from sea water, evaporated by the sun
  • Finishing - The larger salt crystals make it the perfect finishing salt for a variety of dishes
  • Grilling - Take summer grilling to the next level when you use Morton Coarse Sea Salt for an extra burst of flavor
  • This is not an iodized sea salt

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.5g (1.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sea Salt, Yellow Prussiate of Soda (Anticaking Agent).

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
