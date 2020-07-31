Morton Coarse Sea Salt
Product Details
Morton Coarse Sea Salt is the perfect salt for rubs, roasts and finishing touches. Bring a pop of crunch to any dish as a finishing salt, grilling salt or dessert topping. This coarse salt is perfect for everything from vegetables and side dishes to fruits and desserts. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.
- New Look, New Lid - New look and lid allow you to measure, shake, and pour like never before
- Sustainable Packaging - The bottle packaging is fully recyclable for the first time
- Coarse Salt - The perfect sea salt for rubs, roasts, and finishing touches
- Large, Crunchy & Robust - It brings a pop of crunch to any dish as a finishing salt, grilling salt or dessert topping
- All Natural - This coarse sea salt is harvested naturally from sea water, evaporated by the sun
- Finishing - The larger salt crystals make it the perfect finishing salt for a variety of dishes
- Grilling - Take summer grilling to the next level when you use Morton Coarse Sea Salt for an extra burst of flavor
- This is not an iodized sea salt
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Yellow Prussiate of Soda (Anticaking Agent).
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More