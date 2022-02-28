Morton Himalayan Pink Salt is sourced directly from the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains, which are rich in iron, giving our salt its irresistible pink hue. Pink Salt gives your favorite dishes that pop of color and excitement they deserve, because real chefs know presentation is just as important as taste, and you already know and trust Morton when it comes to taste and quality. Our Pink Salt is natural in that it is merely washed after it is obtained from the mountains.