Morton Fine All Natural Himalayan Pink Salt

17.6 ozUPC: 0002460001194
Product Details

Morton Himalayan Pink Salt is sourced directly from the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains, which are rich in iron, giving our salt its irresistible pink hue. Pink Salt gives your favorite dishes that pop of color and excitement they deserve, because real chefs know presentation is just as important as taste, and you already know and trust Morton when it comes to taste and quality. Our Pink Salt is natural in that it is merely washed after it is obtained from the mountains.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.5g (1.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium590mg25.65%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salt

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
