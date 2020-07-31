Morton® Fine Sea Salt
Product Details
Morton Fine Sea Salt is the perfect salt for marinades, soups and dressings. This quick-dissolving, evenly-blending salt is an excellent choice for cooking. Take your baking to the next level and bring out the flavor of your cookies, cakes and pies—or try out a new salted caramel recipe. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.
- Sustainable Packaging - The bottle packaging is fully recyclable for the first time
- Fine Salt - The perfect fast dissolving salt for marinades, soups and dressings
- Smooth, Compact & Crisp - Baked goods, dressings and sauces love this quick-dissolving, evenly-blending salt
- All Natural - This fine sea salt is harvested naturally from sea water, evaporated by the sun
- Cooking - The fine salt crystals dissolve and disperse quickly making it an excellent choice for cooking
- Baking - Up your cookie game and bring out the flavor with Morton Fine Sea Salt
- This is not an iodized sea salt
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Yellow Prussiate of Soda (Anticaking Agent).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
