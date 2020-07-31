Morton® Fine Sea Salt Perspective: front
Morton® Fine Sea Salt Perspective: back
Morton® Fine Sea Salt Perspective: left
Morton® Fine Sea Salt Perspective: right
Morton® Fine Sea Salt Perspective: top
Morton® Fine Sea Salt

17.6 ozUPC: 0002460001093
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Morton Fine Sea Salt is the perfect salt for marinades, soups and dressings. This quick-dissolving, evenly-blending salt is an excellent choice for cooking. Take your baking to the next level and bring out the flavor of your cookies, cakes and pies—or try out a new salted caramel recipe. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.

  • Sustainable Packaging - The bottle packaging is fully recyclable for the first time
  • Fine Salt - The perfect fast dissolving salt for marinades, soups and dressings
  • Smooth, Compact & Crisp - Baked goods, dressings and sauces love this quick-dissolving, evenly-blending salt
  • All Natural - This fine sea salt is harvested naturally from sea water, evaporated by the sun
  • Cooking - The fine salt crystals dissolve and disperse quickly making it an excellent choice for cooking
  • Baking - Up your cookie game and bring out the flavor with Morton Fine Sea Salt
  • This is not an iodized sea salt

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium550mg23.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sea Salt, Yellow Prussiate of Soda (Anticaking Agent).

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
