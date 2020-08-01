Shake up your shaker game with Morton® Himalayan Salt and Pepper Shakers. Morton® Himalayan Pink Salt is sourced directly from the foothills of the rich-in-iron Himalayan Mountains, giving our salt a pop of color that’s perfect for your favorite meals. Explore great flavor in every dish and for every occasion — give your meal some Morton®.

Perfect for Any Occasion – Bring flavor along for the ride

Disposable – Attractive, convenient and disposable shakers

Fine Himalayan Pink Salt – Available in fine grain for blending and baking in soups, marinades, desserts and more

Stunning Presentation – Add a dash of fun, color and excitement to meat, poultry, veggies, desserts and more. Get creative with your favorite meals

Shaker set includes 4 oz. salt shaker and 1.25 oz. pepper shaker