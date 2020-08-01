Hover to Zoom
Morton Himalayan Pink Salt & McCormick Ground Black Pepper Shakers
5.25 ozUPC: 0002460011097
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Shake up your shaker game with Morton® Himalayan Salt and Pepper Shakers. Morton® Himalayan Pink Salt is sourced directly from the foothills of the rich-in-iron Himalayan Mountains, giving our salt a pop of color that’s perfect for your favorite meals. Explore great flavor in every dish and for every occasion — give your meal some Morton®.
- Perfect for Any Occasion – Bring flavor along for the ride
- Disposable – Attractive, convenient and disposable shakers
- Fine Himalayan Pink Salt – Available in fine grain for blending and baking in soups, marinades, desserts and more
- Stunning Presentation – Add a dash of fun, color and excitement to meat, poultry, veggies, desserts and more. Get creative with your favorite meals
- Shaker set includes 4 oz. salt shaker and 1.25 oz. pepper shaker
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.4g (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium550mg23.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Salt, Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.