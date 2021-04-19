Morton Iodized Salt
Product Details
Morton Iodized Table Salt is an all-purpose salt perfect for everything from cooking and baking to filling the shakers on your table. Simplify your time in the kitchen with Morton Iodized Table Salt. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.
- Great for everyday use - This is an iodized salt, perfect for everything from cooking and baking to filling table saltshakers
- All-purpose - This all-purpose salt features uniformly shaped crystals making it the perfect salt when precise measurements are critical
- Iodized - This salt supplies iodine, a necessary nutrient for proper thyroid functions
- At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Salt, Calcium Silicate (An Anti Caking Agent), Dextrose, Potassium Iodide
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More