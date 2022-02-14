Morton Lite Salt is a salt and potassium chloride blend that contains 50% less sodium than regular salt*. It cooks, bakes and measures the same, making it the perfect salt for all the recipes in your low sodium cookbooks. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals and seasonings reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.

At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend

Morton Lite Salt is available in an 11 oz. canister

*A good source of potassium. Should not be used by persons on a sodium- or potassium-restricted diet unless approved by a physician.