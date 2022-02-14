Morton® Lite Salt Perspective: front
Morton® Lite Salt Perspective: back
Morton® Lite Salt Perspective: left
Morton® Lite Salt Perspective: right
Morton® Lite Salt

11 ozUPC: 0002460001041
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Morton Lite Salt is a salt and potassium chloride blend that contains 50% less sodium than regular salt*. It cooks, bakes and measures the same, making it the perfect salt for all the recipes in your low sodium cookbooks. At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals and seasonings reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend.

  • At Morton Salt, we make sure only the best salt crystals reach your plate, so every dish you create will be as flavorful as you intend
  • Morton Lite Salt is available in an 11 oz. canister

*A good source of potassium. Should not be used by persons on a sodium- or potassium-restricted diet unless approved by a physician.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Iodide60mcg40%
Potassium350mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Contains: Salt, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Silicate, Magnesium Carbonate, Dextrose, Potassium Iodide

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
