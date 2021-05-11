Hover to Zoom
Morton Salt Substitute
3.13 ozUPC: 0002460000050
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Good source of potassium
- For all cooking
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Potassium690mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Contains: Potassium Chloride, Fumaric Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate and Silicon Dioxide
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More