Morton Salt Substitute

3.13 ozUPC: 0002460000050
Product Details

  • Good source of potassium
  • For all cooking

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Potassium690mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Contains: Potassium Chloride, Fumaric Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate and Silicon Dioxide

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
