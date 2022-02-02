Mother's Special Blend Skin Toning Oil Perspective: front
Mother's Special Blend Skin Toning Oil

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0007577227760
Product Details

Mother’s special blend skin toning oil is an all-natural skincare product for use during pregnancy and when your skin is returning to its natural shape after birth. It helps avoid stretch marks. The ingredients in this 8 fl. oz. bottle are almond oil, coconut oil, cocoa butter and vitamin e. This product contains no preservatives, chemicals, perfumes or artificial colors.

  • Safe, All Natural Skin Toning Oil
  • Helps Prevent Stretch Marks
  • No Chemicals
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Colors
  • No Perfumes

