This trim and plastic restorer is the original formula you’ve come to know and trust, with a new look and even more value. Remove light oxidation, dirt, wax residue, and surface film with ease, bringing back that like-new color and protecting against further deterioration caused by sun, smog, ozone, water, chemicals, and airborne contaminants.

In-Package Weight: 0.75 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 2.63 Inch x 6.91 Inch x 1.83 Inch

Model: 06112