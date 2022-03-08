Motioneaze Motion Sickness Relief
All-Natural Relief for All Types of Motion Sickness
Fast 5 Minute Relief
Motioneazeâ„¢ is an incredibly effective all-natural motion sickness product. Whether you want to prevent motion sickness or relieve the symptoms after the fact, Motioneaze does the job. When you are nauseous, the last thing you want to do is put something in your stomach - even a pill. Motioneaze is a safe and effective natural oil that is applied to the skin. It is perfect for children that have problems taking pills.
How it works
The symptoms of motion sickness begin in the inner ear: When applied, the active ingredients are absorbed immediately through the skin and travel to the inner ear to calm and alleviate symptoms of motion sickness.
Topical Liquid Drops. Safe & Effective Without Pills or Drowsiness
- Works in 5 minutes
- Apply Behind the Ear
- 100% All-Natural Oils
- No Pills/No Side Effects
- Alleviates these Motion Sickness Symptoms:
- Nausea
- Dizziness
- Vomiting
- Tiredness
- Cold Sweats
- Headache
- All-Natural Family-Friendly Formula
- Doctor Recommended / Safe and Effective
- One Drop Behind Each Ear
- Safe For Kids
- Non-Drowsy
- Drug-Free / No Pills
- 100% Natural Oils