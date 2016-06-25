Motrin Children's Dye-Free Berry Flavor Pain & Fever Relief Liquid 100mg Perspective: front
Motrin Children's Dye-Free Berry Flavor Pain & Fever Relief Liquid 100mg
Motrin Children's Dye-Free Berry Flavor Pain & Fever Relief Liquid 100mg
Motrin Children's Dye-Free Berry Flavor Pain & Fever Relief Liquid 100mg

4 fl oz
Relieve your child's minor aches & pains due to the common cold & flu. This oral liquid pain reliever & fever reducer medicine contains ibuprofen & provides up to 8 hours of relief for kids ages 2-11.

  • Formulated with the NSAID ibuprofen, the liquid medicine is both a pain reliever & fever reducer
  • This dye-free liquid medicine comes in a kid-friendly original berry flavor
  • The enclosed dosing cup can make dosing and administering this kid's pain reliever easy
  • Each 5mL of this oral suspension contains 100 milligrams of ibuprofen, for effective pain relief