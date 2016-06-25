Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Motrin Children's Dye-Free Berry Flavor Pain & Fever Relief Liquid 100mg
4 fl ozUPC: 0030045018404
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 30
Product Details
Relieve your child's minor aches & pains due to the common cold & flu. This oral liquid pain reliever & fever reducer medicine contains ibuprofen & provides up to 8 hours of relief for kids ages 2-11.
- Formulated with the NSAID ibuprofen, the liquid medicine is both a pain reliever & fever reducer
- This dye-free liquid medicine comes in a kid-friendly original berry flavor
- The enclosed dosing cup can make dosing and administering this kid's pain reliever easy
- Each 5mL of this oral suspension contains 100 milligrams of ibuprofen, for effective pain relief