Relieve your child's minor aches & pains due to the common cold & flu. This oral liquid pain reliever & fever reducer medicine contains ibuprofen & provides up to 8 hours of relief for kids ages 2-11.

Formulated with the NSAID ibuprofen, the liquid medicine is both a pain reliever & fever reducer

This dye-free liquid medicine comes in a kid-friendly original berry flavor

The enclosed dosing cup can make dosing and administering this kid's pain reliever easy

Each 5mL of this oral suspension contains 100 milligrams of ibuprofen, for effective pain relief