Motrin Children’s Grape Flavor Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets 100mg
Product Details
Help reduce your child's fever and relieve their minor aches and pains with Children's Motrin Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets Dye-Free. From the #1 pediatrician-recommended brand of ibuprofen, each chewable tablet contains 100 milligrams of the NSAID ibuprofen and is clinically proven to relieve pain and quickly reduce fever. The dye-free kids' medicine provides up to 8 hours of relief for minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headache, and toothache. This children's pain & fever relief medicine is available in a kid-friendly grape flavor and can be used for children ages 2 to 11 years. From the brand chosen by parents year after year, this pain reliever and fever reducer for kids comforts your child quickly. Use as directed.
