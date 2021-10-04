Help reduce your child's fever and relieve their minor aches and pains with Children's Motrin Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets Dye-Free. From the #1 pediatrician-recommended brand of ibuprofen, each chewable tablet contains 100 milligrams of the NSAID ibuprofen and is clinically proven to relieve pain and quickly reduce fever. The dye-free kids' medicine provides up to 8 hours of relief for minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headache, and toothache. This children's pain & fever relief medicine is available in a kid-friendly grape flavor and can be used for children ages 2 to 11 years. From the brand chosen by parents year after year, this pain reliever and fever reducer for kids comforts your child quickly. Use as directed.

Children's Motrin Dye-Free Ibuprofen Chewable Tablets in Grape Flavor for pain & fever relief

This kids' chewable medicine is clinically proven to relieve pain and quickly reduce fever

Each tablet contains 100 milligrams of the NSAID ibuprofen for effective relief for your child

Helps relieve minor aches & pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headache & toothache

The ibuprofen medicine for kids works quickly to reduce fever and relieve pain

Children's pain reliever and fever reducer features a dye-free formula

For children ages 2 to 11 years and is available in kid-friendly grape flavor