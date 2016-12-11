Hover to Zoom
Mott's Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001480000010
The original, delicious treat, Mott's Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day.
- CLEAR CUPS: Clear cups are a great addition to lunchboxes and a perfect snack on the go
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: You can feel good about making healthy choices
- NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun option for your whole family
- PACKED WITH FLAVOR: There's ripe apple flavor in every serving
- START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow
servings per container
Serving size1container (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Protein0g
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin C9mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Apples, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More