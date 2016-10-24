Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Mott's Applesauce Pouches
12 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001480000282
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
The original, delicious treat, Mott's Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol.
- START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow
- PACKED WITH FLAVOR: There's ripe apple flavor in every serving
- NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices
- 3.2 OZ CLEAR POUCHES: Clear pouches are ideal for mess-free snacking for your active kids to enjoy on the go and are a great addition to lunchboxes
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin C9mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More