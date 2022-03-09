Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups Perspective: front
Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups Perspective: back
Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups Perspective: left
Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups Perspective: right
Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups Perspective: top
Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups Perspective: bottom
Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups

6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001480000023
Product Details

The original, delicious treat, Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day. The apple juice and sauce brand is dedicated to giving moms easy ways to help their families be their very best.

  • 4 OZ CLEAR CUPS: Clear cups are a great addition to lunchboxes and a perfect snack on the go
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices
  • NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family
  • PACKED WITH FLAVOR: Ripe apple flavor with a touch of cinnamon
  • START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar24g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apples, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Cinnamon, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

