Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups
Product Details
The original, delicious treat, Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day. The apple juice and sauce brand is dedicated to giving moms easy ways to help their families be their very best.
- 4 OZ CLEAR CUPS: Clear cups are a great addition to lunchboxes and a perfect snack on the go
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices
- NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family
- PACKED WITH FLAVOR: Ripe apple flavor with a touch of cinnamon
- START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apples, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Cinnamon, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
