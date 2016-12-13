Mott's® Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Mott's® Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Mott's® Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Mott's® Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Mott's® Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Mott's® Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Mott's® Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches

12 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001480000284
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

The original, delicious treat, Mott's® Cinnamon Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's® helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day. The apple juice and sauce brand is dedicated to giving moms easy ways to help their families be their very best.

  • 3.2 OZ CLEAR POUCHES: Clear pouches are ideal for mess-free snacking for your active kids to enjoy on the go and are a great addition to lunchboxes
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices
  • NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family
  • PACKED WITH FLAVOR: Ripe apple flavor with a touch of cinnamon
  • START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
Vitamin C9mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apples, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Cinnamon, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More