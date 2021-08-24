Mott's Mighty Flying Fruit Punch
Product Details
Mott’s understands that kids' bodies require a lot to be at their best. That’s why Mott’s Mighty products offer added benefits to help support kids as they grow. Our no sugar added Mott’s Mighty Applesauce & Fiber Blends have a good source of fiber to help support a healthy digestive system and Mott’s Mighty Juice Drinks have 50% less sugar than 100% juice, plus added vitamins A, C and E to help support a healthy immune system. So, whether you’re looking for a delicious snack or beverage, Mott’s Mighty has the delicious taste you expect from Mott’s, all with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Apples have always nourished us, inspired us, and provided for us.
- NATURAL GOODNESS: Mott's Mighty Juice Drinks are gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, and contain no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners
- MIGHTY TASTE: Mott’s Mighty Juice Drinks are packed with the full, delicious fruit flavor you expect from Mott’s
- LESS SUGAR: Mott’s Mighty Juice Drinks have 50% less sugar than 100% juice
- MADE FOR MIGHTY KIDS: Mott’s Mighty Juice Drinks combine 100% fruit juice with purified water, natural flavors, and Vitamins A, C and E to help support a healthy immune system
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WATER, APPLE AND CHERRY JUICE CONCENTRATES, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), NATURAL FLAVORS, VEGETABLE JUICE CONCENTRATE (COLOR), STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, ALPHA TOCOPHERYL ACETATE (VITAMIN E), VITAMIN A PALMITATE
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
