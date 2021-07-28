Mott’s understands that kids' bodies require a lot to be at their best. Our no sugar added Mott’s Mighty Applesauce & Fiber Blends have a good source of fiber to help support a healthy digestive system. Apples have always nourished us, inspired us, and provided for us.

REAL FRUIT: Made from real high-quality apples with no sugar added

GOOD FOR YOU: Mott’s Mighty Applesauce & Fiber Blends have no sugar added and a good source of fiber to help support a healthy digestive system.

NATURAL GOODNESS: Mott's Mighty Applesauce is gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.