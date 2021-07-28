Hover to Zoom
Mott's Mighty Honeycrisp Apple Applesauce
6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001480000708
Mott’s understands that kids' bodies require a lot to be at their best. Our no sugar added Mott’s Mighty Applesauce & Fiber Blends have a good source of fiber to help support a healthy digestive system. Apples have always nourished us, inspired us, and provided for us.
- REAL FRUIT: Made from real high-quality apples with no sugar added
- GOOD FOR YOU: Mott’s Mighty Applesauce & Fiber Blends have no sugar added and a good source of fiber to help support a healthy digestive system.
- NATURAL GOODNESS: Mott's Mighty Applesauce is gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (111 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin C9mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Soluble Corn Fiber, Honeycrisp Apple Puree, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
