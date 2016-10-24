Hover to Zoom
Mott's No Sugar Added Applesauce Pouches
12 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001480000369
Product Details
The original, delicious treat, Mott's No Sugar Added Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day. The apple juice and sauce brand is dedicated to giving moms easy ways to help their families be their very best.
- 3.2 OZ CLEAR POUCHES: Clear pouches are ideal for mess-free snacking for your active kids to enjoy on the go and are a great addition to lunchboxes
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices
- NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family
- PACKED WITH FLAVOR: There's ripe apple flavor in every serving
- START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin C9mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
