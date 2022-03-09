Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce
Product Details
The original, delicious treat, Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day. The apple juice and sauce brand is dedicated to giving moms easy ways to help their families be their very best.
- 3.9 OZ CUPS: Applesauce cups are ideal for mess-free snacking for your active kids to enjoy on the go and are a great addition to lunchboxes
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices
- NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family
- PACKED WITH FLAVOR: Ripe apple flavor with a touch of cinnamon
- START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Apple Puree, Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Cinnamon.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More