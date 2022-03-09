Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce Perspective: front
Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce Perspective: back
Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce Perspective: left
Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce Perspective: right
Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce Perspective: top
Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce Perspective: bottom
Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce

6 ct / 3.9 ozUPC: 0001480000629
The original, delicious treat, Mott's No Sugar Added Cinnamon Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day. The apple juice and sauce brand is dedicated to giving moms easy ways to help their families be their very best.

  • 3.9 OZ CUPS: Applesauce cups are ideal for mess-free snacking for your active kids to enjoy on the go and are a great addition to lunchboxes
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices
  • NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family
  • PACKED WITH FLAVOR: Ripe apple flavor with a touch of cinnamon
  • START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (111 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin C9mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Apples, Water, Apple Puree, Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Cinnamon.

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

