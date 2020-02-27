Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Mott's No Sugar Added Granny Smith Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 3.9 ozUPC: 0001480021089
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
The original, delicious treat, Mott's No Sugar Added Granny Smith Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day.
- CLEAR CUPS: Clear cups are a great addition to lunchboxes and a perfect snack on the go
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: You can feel good about making healthy choices
- NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun option for your whole family
- PACKED WITH FLAVOR: There's ripe apple flavor in every serving
- START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (111 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium80mg2.29%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C18mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Granny Smith Apple Puree Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More