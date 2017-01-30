The original, delicious treat, Mott's No Sugar Added Strawberry Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day. The apple juice and sauce brand is dedicated to giving moms easy ways to help their families be their very best.

3.2 OZ CLEAR POUCHES: Clear pouches are ideal for mess-free snacking for your active kids to enjoy on the go and are a great addition to lunchboxes

NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices

NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family

PACKED WITH FLAVOR: Made from ripe apples mixed with the fresh taste of strawberries

START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow