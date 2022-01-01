Hover to Zoom
Mott's Strawberry Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001480000082
Product Details
The original, delicious treat, Mott's Strawberry Applesauce is the perfect snack or meal companion. It's a good source of Vitamin C and free of cholesterol. Bringing the best of the orchard to your household, Mott's helps families enjoy delicious fruit goodness every day.
- START STRONG: Healthy decisions today lead to a healthy future tomorrow
- PACKED WITH FLAVOR: There's ripe apple and strawberry flavor in every serving
- NUTRITIOUS: Mott's is a fun options for your whole family
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: so you can feel good about making healthy choices
- 4 OZ CLEAR CUPS: Clear cups are a great addition to lunchboxes and a perfect snack on the go
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Strawberry Puree, Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Red 40
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More